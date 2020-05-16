Delivery Services on Mallorca
Most restaurants and shops in Mallorca are closed during the alarm condition. Here is an overview of places that deliver to your home even in times of the Corona crisis:
RESTAURANTS
Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden Botànic Restaurant
www.canbordoy.com/botanicdelivery
Delivery from Thursday to Sunday, orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
For more information on ordering, please contact delivery@canbordoy.com or
by phone +34 659 89 46 95.
Restaurant MOLA, Es Molinar
Orders daily from 9 AM to 6 PM on +34 634 33 93 44 or reservation@grupomola.com. Delivery daily from 1 PM to 7 PM.
Within Palma no delivery fee, otherwise 50 cents per kilometer.
BAHIA MEDITERRÁNEO Palma
Delivery daily from 1 PM – 10 PM
Orders at info@bahiamediterraneo.com or by phone +34 618 288 039.
PUROZUSHI Bar & Takeaway, Palma
Sushi fresh from the fish market at the Mercat de l’Olivar in Palma.
MO – SA, 8 AM – 2.30 PM
Its so easy with Purozushi (zushi with a Z), formerly Yosushi. Go to purozushi.net, choose your order and pay online. Then either collect at Mercat de l’Olivar or they deliver safely to your door.
INFINEATHAI Palma
Delivery daily from 1 to 4 PM and from 8 to 11 PM.
Orders by phone +34 871 70 01 24
Other delivery services
FET A SÓLLER
Products: Sausage, cheese, fruit, vegetables, jam, dried fruits, wines.
Orders only online.
MAGATZEM VERD – FRONDA, Palma
FORNET DE LA SOCA, Palma
Frutas Navarro, Palma
Products: fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, oil, wines.
24 h order service, Monday to Saturday.
Online or by telephone +34 971 491 005.