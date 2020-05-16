Listen Live

Delivery Services on Mallorca

Most restaurants and shops in Mallorca are closed during the alarm condition. Here is an overview of places that deliver to your home even in times of the Corona crisis:

RESTAURANTS

 

Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden  Botànic Restaurant

www.canbordoy.com/botanicdelivery

 

Delivery from Thursday to Sunday, orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
For more information on ordering, please contact delivery@canbordoy.com or
by phone +34 659 89 46 95.

 

Find the Menu Card HERE!

 

Restaurant MOLA, Es Molinar

www.grupomola.com

 

Orders daily from 9 AM to 6 PM on +34 634 33 93 44 or reservation@grupomola.com. Delivery daily from 1 PM to 7 PM.

Within Palma no delivery fee, otherwise 50 cents per kilometer.

 

Find the Menu Card HERE!

 

BAHIA MEDITERRÁNEO Palma

www.bahiamediterraneo.com

 

Delivery daily from 1 PM – 10 PM
Orders at info@bahiamediterraneo.com or by phone +34 618 288 039.

 

Find the Menu Card HERE!

 

 

PUROZUSHI Bar & Takeaway, Palma

 

www.purozushi.net

 

Sushi fresh from the fish market at the Mercat de l’Olivar in Palma.

 

MO – SA, 8 AM – 2.30 PM

 

Its so easy with Purozushi (zushi with a Z), formerly Yosushi. Go to purozushi.net, choose your order and pay online. Then either collect at Mercat de l’Olivar or they deliver safely to your door.

 

 

 

INFINEATHAI Palma

Delivery daily from 1 to 4 PM and from 8 to 11 PM.
Orders by phone +34 871 70 01 24

 

Find the Menu Card HERE!

 

 

Other delivery services

 

FET A SÓLLER

www.fetasoller.com

 

Products: Sausage, cheese, fruit, vegetables, jam, dried fruits, wines.

 
Orders only online.

 

MAGATZEM VERD – FRONDA, Palma

www.fronda.com

 

Products: Plants, Decoration, Garden furniture.

 
Delivery free of charge from 49 Euro

 
FORNET DE LA SOCA, Palma

www.fornetdelasoca.com

 
Products: Bread, baguette, typical majorcan pastries.

 
Delivery within Palma.

 

Frutas Navarro, Palma

www.frutasnavarro.com

 
Products: fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, oil, wines.
24 h order service, Monday to Saturday.
Online or by telephone +34 971 491 005.