Factoría, Manacor

2019, Nov. 25th | by Jan Edwards

The signature cuisine of chef Tomeu Bauzà is on offer at this lunch-and-dinner restaurant near the church in the heart of Manacor.

Tomeu Bauzà and his wife Vanesa Rodríguez opened their restaurant Factoría in Manacor in December 2015. Tomeu’s cocina de autor is offered in an à la carte menu that’s available at both lunchtime and in the evenings.

Factoría is in the pedestrianised centre of Manacor, with terrace tables at the front. Indoors, it’s larger than you would expect from seeing the restaurant’s narrow frontage.



The interior décor is modern, with trendy lighting, and cream-painted furniture. Towards the back of the restaurant you can see into the open kitchen.



Tomeu has more than 20 years’ experience in the culinary arena. He has worked in Mallorcan country-hotel restaurants Son Amoixa Vell, Son Floriana, and Fetget, and carried out traditional chef ‘stages’ in Michelin-starred restaurants, including Mugaritz and Akelarre. Despite his wealth of experience, he describes what he offers as “ego-free cuisine”. The ego-free description also seemed applicable to him as a chef, when he came out of the kitchen to speak to us and another couple of early diners.



When I rang to book, every table was reserved from 9pm. We booked for 7 pm – earlier than we’d usually eat – on the understanding we’d vacate the table by nine.



Everything is made on the premises – including the delicious breads baked daily. Two types of bread were served warm, accompanied by extra virgin olive oil, olives, and flor de sal. We had to restrain ourselves from finishing the whole basket. Vanesa – front of house – served us a small complimentary appetizer of fennel soup.



We had a choice of eight starters, three fish, four meat dishes, and three desserts. My husband started with duck cannelloni and I had chicken and pak choi skewers with ginger and sweet chili sauce. I opted for the Arabic flavours of the main course of slow-cooked lamb with dates, served with sautéed marmahon pasta with ras el hanout. It was the perfect comfort-food dish for a chilly autumn evening. My husband chose the fish of the day, which was perfectly cooked turbot (20 €). For dessert, he had the frosted coconut ball stuffed with white chocolate and hazelnut ice cream – inspired, Tomeu told us, by Ferrer’s rich Rafaello sweets. I chose the lighter and refreshing passion fruit cream, with a nut crumble and citrus sorbet. We also had a glass of cava each and three glasses of Mallorcan wine between us, bringing our total bill to 96,40 € – which we thought was good value for the quality of the cuisine and service.



Factoría will be closed this winter from December 14th until the beginning of February 2020. There’s still time to try it before chef Tomeu and Vanesa take their well-deserved holiday.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Factoría

Prices correct at time of writing.

Factoría Plaça Weyler, 1 07500 Manacor +34 654 602 769 info@factoriarestaurant.com www.factoriarestaurant.com



Opening times:

Tuesday - Saturday 13 - 15 h & 19 - 22 h