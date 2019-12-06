HPC Restaurante, Portocolom

2020, Jan 13th | by Jan Edwards

This popular Mediterranean restaurant faces Portocolom’s picturesque harbour and is open all day and throughout the year.

Whatever the time of year, Portocolom is always worth a visit. Although the port never really feels crowded, on a sunny winter’s day there’s a tranquillity here that’s like a balm for the soul.

Before a long walk around the harbour, we had coffee on the terrace at HPC Restaurante, sitting in warm sunshine. We booked a table for lunch, to reward ourselves after the walk. HPC’s a very popular place amongst locals on Sunday lunchtimes, so making a reservation is recommended.



HPC has added a couple of sofas to its terrace, where there are still plenty of regular tables and chairs for eating or just having a drink. Open all year, heaters and available blankets are welcome winter features once the sun has moved around.



If it’s not warm enough to eat outside, there’s HPC’s stylish dining room – a project by well-known interior designer Miguel Sagrera.



HPC Restaurante offers Mediterranean cuisine with some international touches. Its à la carte menu is divided into starters, salads, rice, pastas, home-made pizzas, fish, and meat dishes. A separate suggestions menu listed four additional dishes.



After placing our order, warm bread rolls with butter portions arrived at the table. Extra virgin olive oil was available but, surprisingly, it wasn’t from Mallorca.



Lunch began with fried artichokes with cured Iberian pork belly and romesco sauce (12,50 €) and battered squid rings (14,40 €). Portions were generous and either of these dishes could easily be shared by two people as a starter.



My main course was a generous fillet of salmon teriyaki with a sesame and ginger crust, served with noodles and a small side salad (18,90 €). My companion chose a satisfying ragu of wild boar (not often seen on restaurant menus) with carrot parmentier (16,90 €).



The dessert menu doesn’t offer many surprises, but includes brownie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate coulant with ice cream, and apple tarte tatin – as well as various flavoured ice creams and sorbets. (Prices range from 5,50 € to 7,90 €).



The wine list offers Spanish and Mallorcan wines; we opted for a glass of wine (4,20 €) each and were served a José L. Ferrer.



If you come for dinner, be sure to try a drink in the HPC Blue cocktail bar upstairs – which has its own terrace with even better views.



HPC Restaurante is a welcoming place to anchor yourself in Portocolom and enjoy a leisurely lunch or dinner in this privileged part of Mallorca.

Photos: Jan Edwards / HPC Restaurante

Prices correct at time of writing.

HPC Restaurante Portocolom C/ Cristòfol Colom, 5 07670 Portocolom +34 971 825 323 reservas@hostalportocolom.com www.restaurantehpc.com



Instagram



Opening hours:

Daily 8:30 - 0:00 h