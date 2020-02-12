Olivera, Es Capdellà

2020, Feb 17th | by Jan Edwards

Castell Son Claret in the picturesque Es Capdellà countryside is home to this welcoming restaurant. Expect exemplary Mediterranean cuisine with international touches and a hospitable service team.

It’s a scientific fact that being in the countryside is good for our mental wellbeing – but that’s only one reason to head for the 5-star hotel Castell Son Claret, in the stunning countryside outside the village of Es Capdellà.

Another is the restaurant Olivera, where chef Pep Forteza and his team create tempting Mediterranean and international cuisine. The restaurant is open to the public and offers more than just a chance to step off the treadmill of daily routine for a while.



Olivera’s attractive dining room is long and narrow, with a single row of tables alongside French windows, which open onto a large terrace. In fine weather, it’s a sheltered space to eat al fresco – listening to the birds in the trees amidst the tranquillity and bucolic beauty of the setting.



It’s worth beginning your meal at Olivera with one of the hotel’s signature cocktails (including non-alcoholic), which make use of 0km ingredients from the well-tended gardens. You’ll enjoy an entertaining explanation of your drink too. Be sure to try the excellent breads offered at the start of your meal: they’re from the hotel’s in-house bakery.



Olivera offers an appealing à la carte menu. The shareable starters include avocado and mango ceviche with prawns, basil and coriander (26 €), sliced Iberico ham with home-baked Pa amb Oli (40 €), and Japanese hamachi salad (24 €). For mains, you can choose from home-made pasta, seafood from Andratx harbour, three vegetarian dishes, meats, and their classic dishes – which include the evocative Moroccan-style slow-roasted shoulder of lamb with spiced couscous (52 € for two people). Desserts are all home-made (12 € each) and there’s a cheese platter (15 €) for those who prefer a savoury conclusion.



Olivera offers a carefully selected choice of Mallorcan, national, and international wines to complement the high-quality cuisine.



Service here is a highlight. The professional team members are attentive without being intrusive, and make their diners feel welcome and valued.



Whether you’re looking for a restaurant for a special occasion meal or craving some rural bliss as a side order with lunch or dinner out, I can recommend Olivera.



NOTE: From March 1st, 2020, Olivera offers its ‘Taste on the Terrace’ lunch: three courses for 35 € per person.

Photos: Olivera Restaurant

Prices correct at time of writing.

Olivera Restaurant Castell Son Claret

Carretera Es Capdellà, km 1.7 07196 Es Capdellà, Calvià +34 971 138 637 olivera@castellsonclaret.com www.castellsonclaret.com



Facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Daily 13 - 15 h & 19 - 22:30 h