Osteria Dolores, Porto Cristo

2020, Feb 24th | by Jan Edwards

This new trattoria in Porto Cristo serves home-made pastas and pizzas and it’s one of the port’s few restaurants open daily throughout the year.

Porto Cristo has a new place to eat out and, unlike most eateries in the port, Osteria Dolores – which serves authentic Italian food – is open during the winter months.



Osteria Dolores is relatively new, but its owner/chef is no stranger to Porto Cristo. Mario Hekke used to have Sa Sal restaurant and, having closed that business, he’s converted the same former townhouse into his new trattoria.



Entrance to Osteria Dolores is now through the rear courtyard garden (the former front entrance has been blocked off inside by a woodburning stove, which keeps the place appealingly cosy). The attractive outdoor space will be popular in the warmer months.



The interior retains some of the traditional architectural features of the old house, such as the beams, arch, and lattice-doored cupboards, but Mario has given the place a fresh modern look. The décor includes light-coloured wooden furniture, an interesting display of lampshades and…a racing car on the wall!



Osteria Dolores is a relaxed and informal eatery: diners help themselves to (recycled paper) napkins and cutlery (and pizza cutter) from a basket on each table.



The concept may be simple enough, but the tasty Italian food – from the bread to the desserts – is made with care on the premises. The menu offers eight starters, including beef carpaccio (10,50 € and prepared from scratch in the kitchen), caponata alla ‘Siciliana’ (8.90 €), panzanella salad (8 €), and vitello tonnato (10 €). We’ve tried the carpaccio, artichokes ‘alla Romana’ (9,50 €), and caponata during our visits and all were delicious.



Osteria Dolores offers eight pasta dishes. All pasta is home-made and served al dente. (Gluten-free is available). Pasta dishes range in price from 9.50 € to 13 € and include a gnocchi and a ravioli of the day.

Choose from eight Napoli-style pizzas – with a delicious crust. These are a generous size, although the most expensive is only 9,80 €. One is enough for two to share, if you’re also having starters.



If you like a sweet finish, check out the home-made dessert of the day (and only 4 €).



This is an informal trattoria: if you want just a pasta dish or pizza, nobody will mind. Pasta and pizza dishes are available as take-away dishes too.



Drinks are also reasonably priced: in addition to the Italian house wine on the menu, there’s a small choice of others – Italian, Spanish and Mallorcan (including Mandia Vell, which is produced nearby).



Two things to know if you come to Osteria Dolores in Porto Cristo: they don’t take reservations or credit/debit cards. But with the affordable value-for-money prices, paying in cash shouldn’t be an issue.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Osteria Dolores

Prices and details are correct at time of writing.

Osteria Dolores C/ del Migjorn, 6 07680 Porto Cristo +34 971 822 049 (for pizza takeaway) info@osteriadolores.com www.osteriadolores.com



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

every day from 18 - 24 h