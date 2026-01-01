Port Petit, Cala d’Or

Finding a special eatery outside Palma with a waterside vibe at this time of year can be a challenge. But a popular seasonal restaurant in the Cala d’Or Marina has reopened for the festive period until January 6th.

My latest visit to Port Petit was my first since chef Màxime Deymier closed his self-named restaurant at Vall d’Or Golf to take over the helm of Port Petit, the successful restaurant his father Gérard first opened in 1988.

Cala d’Or is quiet at this time of year, making it easy to find parking just steps away from Port Petit when we went for lunch.

On a cold, wet day, we were pleased to feel the warmth and festive ambience of the restaurant. The terrace was, as you’d expect, closed, but the dining room offers the same views of the water and luxurious boats moored below.

Port Petit has always had a good reputation, and Màxime is ensuring that continues. His Mediterranean cuisine with French and other influences reflects his own international culinary experience.

In terms of menus, there are à la carte (including children’s dishes), Gourmet, Petit Gourmet, and a tasting menu of six plates. We ate from the Bistro Menu, available at lunchtime.

The latter comprises a warm bread roll, aioli, tapenade, and olives, your choice of three starters, three mains, and two desserts, for 29,50€. Drinks aren’t included.

Our starters were fish terrine with crystal prawns in a velouté, and turkey with buffalo mozzarella in a filo ‘parcel’ in a jus with pine nuts. These were well-presented, balanced in flavours and textures, and downright tasty.

My companion enjoyed his sesame-crusted salmon loin with wok-fried vegetables and coconut foam, while I chose the satisfying vegetarian option of orecchiette pasta with spinach pesto and a varied selection of pieces of winter vegetables.

We finished a fine lunch with yogurt mousse coated in white chocolate on a bed of crushed walnuts and topped with strawberry sorbet. Delicious.

The Port Petit wine list has an appealing choice of Mallorcan, Spanish, and French wines, including two wines from their own vineyard, Viña Querel, which Màxime’s father Gérard planted in 2008. We enjoyed a glass of the rosado, Flor de Cerezo, to accompany our lunch.

If you’re keen to escape your own kitchen over this festive period, Port Petit in Cala d’Or is a good eating-out option. But this special winter opening is only until January 6th.

Port Petit is a recommended restaurant in the Michelin Guide Spain 2026.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Port Petit Restaurant C/ d’en Perico Pomar s/n 07660 Cala d’Or +34 971 643 039 Mail



Web

Facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Thursday - Monday 13 - 17 h

Wednesday - Monday 19 - 22 h