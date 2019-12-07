Restaurante Katarsis, Algaida

This roadside restaurant near Algaida has a new owner and a new chef, with a gastronomic offering.

2019, Dec 9th | by Jan Edwards

Katarsis first opened in May 2018 and was a Restaurant of the Week on Mallorca Sunshine Radio late last year. Since then, the ownership and the chef of the roadside restaurant have changed. Katarsis is near Algaida, on the side of the Palma to Manacor highway (Ma15) and has its own large car park.

New owner Neil Castillo seems not to have made any changes to the interior décor. The large space still has attractive white-painted wooden tables and chairs and contemporary lighting. Although the weather wasn’t cold enough for the traditional open fireplace at one end of the dining room to be in use during our recent visits, a concealed lightbulb or two behind the logs provided a welcoming glow.



Maître d’ Katinka Kunt still works at Katarsis, but the kitchen team has changed. Chef ‘Pinxo’ Gonzalez moved here from the former Ses Portes Vermelles in Palma; he was the winner of the tapas competition Oleotapa this year. ‘Pinxo’ is assisted in the kitchen by Nicolás Gil.



Katarsis offers a weekly changing lunch menu, with a choice of dishes for each course. Three courses cost 13,40 €; four courses, 16,40 € and five will set you back 20,40 €.



On our last visit, we both chose the same dishes: a starter of hummus of black olives and aubergines with grissini, followed by very tender pork loin with pickled plums and a creamy blue-cheese sauce (this dish had a 4 € supplement). Other main courses last week were creamy tender wheat with textures of roots, ‘arroz brut’ with chicken and pearl-oyster mushrooms, and parmentier of carrot and curry with fresh fish of the day.



From the two desserts, we chose crumble, apple and cinnamon, and hazelnut ice cream – all served cold in a glass.



Katarsis serves filtered water in its own-branded glass bottles. The bread here is good and served with salt from Ses Salines and the local Treuer extra virgin olive oil.



Katarsis opens for dinner only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, when it offers a tasting menu, which – like the weekly changing lunchtime menu – is published on the restaurant’s Instagram page. The tasting menu can be taken as 5 plates for 29 € or 7 plates for 35 €.



‘Pinxo’ is a creative chef and some special events can be expected. At the end of November, Katarsis offered a one-off six-course tasting menu, featuring cheese in each dish, with matched wines. Follow their Instagram page to keep up to date with what’s on offer.



Photos: Jan Edwards / Restaurante Katarsis

Restaurante Katarsis Crta. Palma - Manacor (Ma15),

km 16,8 Algaida +34 971 18 42 10

+34 689 029 346 katarsisrestaurante@gmail.com katarsisrestaurante.makro.rest

facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Tuesday - Sunday 13 - 16:30 h

Thursday, Friday & Saturday 19:30 - 22:30 h