Restaurante mÁxime, S’Horta

You don’t have to be a golfer to eat at Restaurante mÁxime, located on the upper floor of the Vall d’Or golf clubhouse. This smart restaurant is open to all – 365 days a year. It’s a good place to know about in the off-season when many restaurants outside Palma are either closed or open only on certain days of the week.

The restaurant takes its name from chef/patron Máxime Deymier, who was born in Mallorca to a Canadian mother and French father. Máxime trained in Paris and worked in prestigious restaurants in France, Spain, and Saint Martin in the Caribbean before returning to the island.

The contemporary restaurant has tables clad in white linen, art on the walls, large picture windows, and an attractive, pitched wooden ceiling.



Outside, the huge terrace with well-spaced tables and a partly covered area is the place to soak up the extensive views over the greens and, in the distance, Portocolom’s harbour and Cala d’Or.



mÁxime is open all day with an extensive à la carte menu including snacks for hungry golfers, as well as salads, pastas, fish, and meat. We always opt for the weekly menu – available seven days a week between 13:00h and 17:00h. It costs 26,50€ (excluding drinks but including decent bread, olives, aioli, and carrot and celery batons). On Sundays, there’s live piano music too. The weekly menu changes every Tuesday and is shown on the restaurant website. Choose from three starters, three mains, and two desserts.

I started with an enjoyable seafood vol au vent. My only negative observation was that although the food was hot, the plate was stone cold. I mentioned to our server that it was a pity not to serve hot food on warm plates, stressing that it was just my opinion rather than a complaint. My companion chose the starter of sautéed chicken livers on a bed of salad, which he also enjoyed.

When our main courses arrived, we were pleasantly surprised to find that the bowls they were in had been heated. Bonus point. I chose creamy rice with shiitakes, nori seaweed, and dried tomato – a satisfying dish on a dull, winter day. My companion had a perfectly cooked confit cod loin with mashed potatoes in olive oil and vierge sauce.

Desserts were vanilla mousse with candied pears and the intriguing addition of sweet, pickled cauliflower, and different textures of banana with caramel and chocolate ice cream.

We each had a generous glass of wine – 4,50 € for ‘rosado’; 5 € for red – and an Americano coffee to finish (2,15 €).

As always, we left Restaurante mÁxime feeling we’d had good value and an enjoyable lunch – with change from 70 €.

Restaurante mÁxime Vall d’Or Golf

Ctra. Cala d’Or – Portocolom, km 7,7 07669 S’Horta (Felanitx) (+34) 971 837 579 info@restaurantemaxime.com

Opening hours:

Summer: 8 - 23 h / Winter: 8 - 20 h