Restaurante mÁxime, S’Horta

Soak up the panoramic golf-greens-and-Med view from the terrace of this restaurant near Portocolom

2020, Mar 9th

You don’t have to be a Vall d’Or Golf Club member to visit the clubhouse upper-floor Restaurante mÁxime. This restaurant is independently owned-and-run by chef/patron Máxime Deymier, whose international culinary career has influenced his cuisine. He’s worked in London, Paris, San Sebastian, and St Martin, but settled some years ago back on Mallorca – where he’d been born to a Canadian mother and French father.



Restaurante mÁxime has a spacious and smart dining room with white linen-clad tables and picture windows to enjoy the views, and a comfortable bar area for drinks before or after eating.



In fine weather, the place to be is the huge terrace, with breath-taking views over the greens, the lovely harbour of Portocolom a few kilometres distant, and the Mediterranean beyond. There’s a covered terrace area too, that’s popular for weddings and functions. This terrace is the location for the need-to-book Friday-night BBQs in the warmer months.



mÁxime is open all day with an extensive à la carte menu which includes snacks suitable for hungry golfers, as well as salads, pastas, fish, and meat dishes. A great option is to come for the weekly-changing set menu, available seven days a week from 13 to 17 h. You’ll pay a good-value price of 21,50 € (without drinks but including bread, olives, aioli, and vegetable crudités). On the Sunday lunchtime we went, a pianist was playing the white baby-grand piano, which made the price seem even better value.



The set menu offers a choice of three starters, three mains, and two desserts. I started with Indian-style rice, with sautéed king prawns and herb chutney – very tasty and artistically presented on the plate. For my main course I chose grilled sea bass fillet (two fillets, actually), with roasted vegetables (artichoke, asparagus, potato and onion) on a romesco sauce. I ended an excellent lunch with profiteroles filled with caramel mousse and drizzled with white-chocolate sauce. I’ve always found the service here efficient and friendly.



The kitchen closes at 20:30 h so dinner at mÁxime must be an early one.

Photos: Restaurante mÁxime / Jan Edwards

Restaurante mÁxime Vall d’Or Golf 07669 S’Horta (Felanitx) (+34) 971 837 579 info@restaurantemaxime.com restaurantemaxime.com/



facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

07:45 - 20:30 h every day of the year except December 25th