Rotana La Reserva, Manacor

You do not have to be a golfer to enjoy eating at Rotana La Reserva, the beautiful hotel with a private nine-hole golf course and vineyards. Located in the scenic Sa Vall, just a few minutes’ drive from the Via Palma – the main road through Manacor – it’s the perfect place to escape the bustle of the town and the summer visitors.

If you’re wondering whether I got the hotel’s name wrong, it has changed from La Reserva Rotana to Rotana La Reserva. That’s not the only change: this beautifully located hotel has new owners and new management and I’m excited by the planned developments ahead. And one development that’s already happened: Christian Denz is back this season as executive chef, after several years working in other island establishments and as a private chef. Being fans of Christian’s food from years ago, we thought we’d try lunch there first.

Seven days a week, there’s a daily changing set lunch menu of three courses for 36€ – a good price for the high standard of cuisine, service, and yes, the glorious views and relaxing ambience. If I were a business person working in Manacor, Rotana La Reserva would be my go-to place to escape the stresses of the day, breathe in the countryside air, and enjoy a good lunch. With extensive grounds, the hotel has a large car park for restaurant clients and, if you’re fortunate enough to have access to a helicopter, there’s a landing pad for stylish arrivals.

Sitting at a table on the bistro terrace with views over the verdant greens and the valley beyond, we began our lunch with a refreshing and flavourful tomato and strawberry gazpacho with chopped vegetables and burrata. I loved the napkin roll from the Mallorcan textile company, Vicens. When in Mallorca …

Our main course was a pasta dish: a bowl of tasty rigatoni – cooked with the perfect degree of ‘bite’ – with chard, zucchini, crispy Serrano ham, and ribbons of Parmesan cheese. It’s worth pointing out that the kitchen uses vegetables grown on the estate’s large veggie plots.

We ended lunch with an indulgent caramelised millefeuille with chocolate mousse. There’s a good choice of wines on the list, including wines produced from the estates vines. Executive assistant manager, Pierre Emmanuel Vogein, who’s been appointed to look after Rotana’s food and beverage operations, is on hand to help with recommendations.

Lunch was a success. We’ve since returned for an Asian-themed dinner and were also impressed with that. I’m told there’ll be themed dinners, tasting menus, and events happening during this season, so I suggest following Rotana La Reserva on social media to keep up to date with what’s happening on the gastronomic front there.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.