Sa Llotja, Cala d’Or

2019, Dec 16th | by Jan Edwards

With views over the marina, this sister restaurant to Sa Llotja in Portocolom offers the promise of delicious cuisine, friendly service, and a stylish décor.

I’m always excited when I find a good restaurant by the sea that’s open in the winter – especially on one of those calm days when the sun shines from a clear blue sky.



We’re fans of Sa Llotja in Portocolom but, until early in the New Year, that restaurant’s closed for holidays. Its newer sister establishment in the marina of Cala d’Or remains open until January 6th – perfect if you’re looking to eat out near water over the festive period. (It closes for its own holidays on the 7th until mid-March).



Sa Llotja is in the marina itself at first-floor level; exterior stairs or a lift take you up to the entrance. The smart restaurant has a contemporary-style interior, with an open kitchen at the far end. The large front terrace has plenty of tables for al fresco eating in dry weather, with elevated views of the marina.



Joachim runs front of house in Cala d’Or (his partner José is the chef in Portocolom) and chef Frank Bremer is at the stoves in the marina.



Sa Llotja offers an à la carte menu and a weekly changing set menu for lunch or dinner. The à la carte menu has a variety of dishes to tempt – from soup of the day or their own hamburger, to lobster or caviar, and includes three vegetarian main plates.



We chose the menu of the week, which costs 38,50 € and includes an amuse bouche, and choice of three starters, two mains, and dessert of the day (all desserts are made on the premises). Delicious home-made bread, Almas extra virgin olive oil (from nearby S’Horta), water (still or sparkling), half a bottle of wine, and coffee are included.



If you eat à la carte, you’ll find the wine list offers Spanish and a good choice of Mallorcan wines – some available by the glass or half-bottle measures.



From December 24th until January 6th, Sa Llotja in Cala d’Or is offering a special Christmas menu for 45 € (excluding wine), as well as a revised à la carte menu.



Sa Llotja in Cala d’Or will be closed from January 7th until mid-March 2020.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Sa Llotja Cala d’Or

Prices and details are correct at time of writing.

Sa Llotja C/ Vial D, 10

Complejo Mirador (1a planta)

Marina de Cala d’Or 07660 Santanyí +34 971 740 090 info@sallotjacalador.com sallotjacalador.com/



facebook



Opening times:

Tuesday to Sunday:

Lunch 13 - 15:30 h

Dinner 19 - 22:30 h