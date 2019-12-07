Stay Restaurant, Port de Pollença

2019, Dec. 2nd | by Jan Edwards

Open all day every day of the year, this Port de Pollença restaurant has the benefit of beautiful bay views from its waterside terrace.

Stay first opened in Port de Pollença in 1972; its present owner acquired the place in 1989 and in 2005, closed the restaurant to undertake a total reconstruction. The Mallorcan architect Luis García Ruiz created the contemporary design of the building that catches the eye on approaching the port along the coast road.

Stay reopened in 2006 with its new look and concept. It’s a useful place to know about because it is open all day, 365 days a year. Our waiter told us that Christmas Day is fully booked (people started booking for their festive meal as early as February).



The smart restaurant is flooded with natural light and has views around the bay, with mountains in the background. The large partly covered terrace (with overhead electric heaters), adjacent to the water, makes this a popular spot to take in the view while you have a coffee, drink, or something to eat.











Several options are available for food at Stay: from 9 h until 11.30 h, there are breakfast items. From midday, there’s a choice of tapas, snacks, à la carte or the menu of the day. A separate afternoon menu is available from 16 h until 19 h. Dinner is served from 19:30 h.



Stay’s menu of the day changes weekly and is available at lunchtime and for dinner. It begins with an appetizer from the kitchen and bread rolls with the DO Oli de Mallorca extra virgin olive oil Son Mesquidassa, from Felanitx.



We had a choice of four starters and three main courses and the dessert of the day. House wine (a bottle between two people), water (still or sparkling, and served in a glass carafe), coffee and a home-made chocolate, are included in the price of 37,90 €. We’d arrived thirsty after a good walk and downed two small beers before lunch, bringing our total bill to 80,20 € – which we thought was good value for everything we’d had.



We began with Asian vegetable wontons; our main courses were a delicious coq au vin, served with sautéed potatoes, and fillet of hake with Basque-style clams, fresh vegetables and boiled potatoes. The tasty food was attractively presented, and hot food was served on warmed dishes.



Service is attentive and professional and some of the waiting staff have worked here for quite a few years – a benefit of year-round employment.



Find all the menus – including the one for this New Year’s Eve – on the Stay Restaurant web page.



In the late autumn and winter months, when many of the eateries in Port de Pollença are closed until the next season begins, it’s good to be able to stay awhile and eat or drink at Stay Restaurant.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Stay

Details and prices correct at time of writing.

Stay Restaurant Muelle Nuevo, S/N 07470 Port de Pollença +34 971 864 013 stay@stayrestaurant.com www.stayrestaurant.com

Opening times:

Open every day of the year 9 h - 22:30 h