Tomates Verdes, Llucmajor

2019, Nov. 18th | by Jan Edwards

Enjoy creative Mediterranean fusion cuisine – and a great-value lunch menu – at this restaurant in Llucmajor’s main square.

The central plaza in Llucmajor is lined with eateries, which could make it hard to choose where to eat out. My recommendation is Tomates Verdes – co-owned by Jorge Escrivá de Romani, originally from Madrid, and chef Carlos Sierra Galán.

The restaurant has an unfussy but inviting modern décor, with some interesting contemporary art on the walls and trendy lighting. If you like to eat alfresco, tables are available on the terrace at the front of the restaurant. Jorge oversees front of the house and has considerable hospitality experience.



Expect some good cuisine here: Carlos Sierra Galán used to be the executive chef at Mallorca’s Hilton Sa Torre and, in 2016, he won the title of the Balearics best chef in a culinary competition, which gave him a place in a national competition.



Tomates Verdes has an à la carte menu, available at lunchtime or for dinner, and a few Asian influences are evident. Sections on the menu include starters, salads, fish, raw bar, rice & pasta, and meat.



Example dishes include fried broccoli with kimchi mayonnaise and lime (6 €); poke bowl salad of quinoa with smoked salmon, mango and avocado (9 €), Thai sea bass in a green curry sauce and coconut milk (18 €), and Iberian pork shoulder loin with piquillo peppers and garlic sprouts (16,50 €).



If you’re looking for an excellent-value lunch, the Menú Mediodía (Tuesday to Friday, except public holidays) fits the bill. For 14,50 €, you have three courses, bread (we had warm rolls) and a glass of wine, beer or a soft drink. The menu changes weekly on Tuesdays and we had a choice of three starters, three main courses, and two desserts.



We began with fresh-tasting crisp lettuce hearts with mackerel fillets and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette, followed by perfectly cooked Roman-style hake (in the lightest of batters) with mixed-leaf salad. Between us we tried both desserts: carrot cake, and pears in red wine with ice cream. A good Americano coffee (Fair Trade and Colombian) added just 1,70 € to our bill.



It’s a good idea to book a table if you want to have lunch at Tomates Verdes – particularly if it’s Wednesday or Friday, when the market’s in town.



Tomates Verdes will be closed from January 6th, 2020 until the end of that month.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Tomates Verdes

Prices correct at time of writing.

Tomates Verdes Restaurant & more C/ Constitució, 2 07620 Llucmajor +34 871 904 371 info@tomatesverdes.com www.tomatesverdes.com



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Lunch: Tuesday to Saturday - 13 - 15 h Dinner: Monday to Saturday - 19 - 23 h