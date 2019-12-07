VEGAN & RAW, Palma

2020, Jan. 6th | by Jan Edwards

Beverley Pugh pioneered raw and vegan food in Mallorca and her Palma eatery is where you can discover how tasty and satisfying these cuisines can be.

It’s January, or Veganuary – as it’s become known around the world, since the vegan awareness campaign was launched in the UK in 2014. Last year a quarter of a million people committed to avoid consuming animal products for a month and it’s been reported that 300,000 people around the world had signed up for Veganuary 2020 before the year even began.

I wanted my first Restaurant of the Week of 2020 to offer vegan food and Beverley Pugh’s organic restaurant Vegan & Raw came to mind. It faces the square known as Plaza de los Patines (where there is a convenient underground car park) and has a little pavement seating at the front if you’d like to sit outside to eat or drink and watch the world go by.



The interior décor feels both wholesome and welcoming. You enter Vegan and Raw by the kitchen area and opposite is a corner given over to products for sale, including handmade organic items from Koko Love and bags of superfoods. While you’re eating or drinking, you could browse through one of Beverley’s collection of health- and nutrition-related books on the shelves along one wall of this eatery.



We went for lunch and, for this, Vegan & Raw restaurant offers cooked and raw vegan dishes in the daily lunch menu. Three courses (with choices and including water) costs 15 €. Organic beer and wine are available.



On the day we visited we could have chosen a soup, smoothie, or salad to start. We both had salad, which was bursting with fresh flavours and textures and was surprisingly satisfying. The main courses were a pumpkin wrap, Beyond Burger, buddha bowl or vegetable curry with rice. Having started with a cold dish, we chose the curry, which was served in a bowl on a bed of wholegrain rice.



We had mango mousse from the two dessert options offered. It was served with a sprinkling of dessicated coconut and crunchy dehydrated buckwheat – which gave a delicious nutty taste (and made me determined to buy myself a dehydrator this year).

Vegan & Raw also offers breakfast dishes, power shots, cold-press juices, organic coffee, plant-based-milk drinks, smoothies and shakes. On Saturdays, there’s a buffet brunch for 15 €.



Whether or not you’re committing to Veganuary, a visit to Vegan & Raw is an opportunity to eat healthy and tasty plant-based food. To find out more about Veganuary visit the website https://uk.veganuary.com or https://es.veganuary.com (in Spanish)



I didn’t drink wine with my lunch but glanced through what looked an impressive wine list; two white and two red (one of each is Mallorcan) and a rosé are available by the glass, priced from 5 € to 7 € a glass.

Photos: Jan Edwards / VEGAN & RAW

Prices and details correct at time of writing.

VEGAN & RAW

Organic Food FarmAcy by Beverley Plaza del Bisbe Berenguer de Palou no. 2

(Plaza de los Patines) 07003 Palma +34 971 229 058 info@veganandraw.es www.veganandraw.es



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Monday - Friday 9 - 17 h

Saturday 9 - 16 h (buffet brunch from 11 - 15 h)