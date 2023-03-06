A FOODIE WEEKEND IN SA COMA

MAR 6th, 2023

The east-coast resort of Sa Coma is the place to be for foodies over the weekend of March 17th-19th, with cooking contests, tastings, workshops, show-cooking, and a gastronomic market all on the agenda for Protur Chef 2023 Gastro Weekend.

It takes place at the 5-star Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort in Sa Coma – where the auditorium is the venue for the cookery contest. Eighteen students from cookery schools all over Spain will cook on stage in front of the audience, competing to win the title of Protur Chef 2023. A panel including some of Mallorca’s Michelin-starred and other top chefs will judge their culinary creations, while the audience will be able to watch the close-up action on a giant screen above the stage.

In addition, there’s a contest for local children aged 8 to 12 to win the title of Protur Chef Kids and the prize of a cooking lesson from Mallorcan chef Tomeu Caldentey.

It’s free to watch the cooking contests, wander around the gastro market which will be offering gourmet products for sale, and watch the show-cooking sessions.

Serious foodies may like to sign up for one of the tastings or workshops. Daniel Arias of the Balearic Sommeliers Association leads these ‘catas’, which include truffles and wine, and cured meats with Mallorcan wines.

Workshops for Arabic sweets, Mexican, Peruvian, and Chinese food are also offered. The wine events and workshops cost 22€ each to attend and must be booked in advance through the website.

Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort has several restaurants and on Friday and Saturday nights La Toscana and the Asian Restaurant are offering themed wine-paired dinners.