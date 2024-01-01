A Trip Back in Mallorcan Time

Photo: Els Calderers

Discover what life was like in rural Mallorca in the 18th century on a visit to the Els Calderers estate, located between the villages of Sant Joan and Vilafranca de Bonany. The ‘possessió’ – or estate – dates from the 13th century, when it was owned by the Calderer family. But in the 18th century, the estate became the property of the noble Verí family who built the stately mansion visitors see today.

A visit to Els Calderers reveals how Mallorcan farmers lived and worked, their traditions, and tools. As well as the mansion itself, there are outbuildings to see, including the blacksmith’s workshop with its original tools, the oven where bread used to be baked, the laundry, the barns, stables, and hen coops. Children will enjoy the outdoor spaces, which are home to farm animals such as goats and black pigs.

Exploring the manor house itself is a must, with its music room, women’s reception room, the family’s chapel, the kitchen, and the dining room, all with furniture and fittings from the 18th century. There’s also a bar-slash-shop offering local products. Els Calderers is located on the turn-off from the Ma15 Palma to Manacor road, at kilometre 37.

It’s open daily from 10:00h until 17:00h. Tickets cost 10€ for adults and 5€ for children and can be purchased online, through the link published on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.