A Walk on the Wine Side

58th Festa des Vermar When the grapes in Mallorca’s vineyards have been harvested, it’s time to celebrate, and the fun takes place in the town of Binissalem – at the heart of one of Mallorca’s wine-producing areas.

The popular Festa des Vermar takes place each September, and this year’s fiesta is the 58th of its kind. The programme of events covers most of September, but the main events take place over the last weekend of the month.

On Friday, 27th, from 20:30h, the Sopar a la Fresca is an outdoor supper in the town’s streets, with traditional musical accompaniment from the Xeremiers de Binissalem.

From 01:00h, there’s plenty of noise and fire with the dimonis – if you’re attending, wear cotton clothing with long sleeves and long trousers, protect your head and eyes, and wear ear protection. Your safety is your responsibility, and the council is not responsible for any accidents.

On Saturday, 28th, from 17:00h, see the annual procession of decorated floats around the town – always a popular event as many of the floats carry humorous political messages.

The Festa des Vermar includes wine tasting at the 19th Fira del Vi, which starts at 20:00h in the Parc de la Rectoria on Saturday night. Wineries from the DO Binissalem will be offering samples. A fee is usually charged for entrance. The wine fair is on until 22:00h on Saturday night and opens again on Sunday 29th from 16:30h until 20:30h.

The town centre will be closed to traffic so, if you can, take the train to Binissalem as there’ll be an extended service.

