A Week for Foodies in Sa Coma

Mallorca’s east-coast resort of Sa Coma is home to a feast of foodie fun over the weekend of Friday, 22nd to Sunday, 24th March. Cooking contests, tastings, workshops, show-cooking, and a gastronomic market are all on the agenda for Protur Chef 2024 Gastro Weekend – an annual event first held in 2017.

The venue is Sa Coma’s 5-star Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort – where the cookery contests take place in the auditorium. Eighteen students from cookery schools all over Spain cook on stage in front of an audience, competing to win the title of Protur Chef 2024. Panels including some of Mallorca’s Michelin-starred and other top chefs judge their cooking methods and creations, while the audience watches the stage action in close-up on a giant screen.

In addition, there’s a contest for local children aged 8-12 to win the title of Protur Chef Kids and a cooking lesson from Mallorcan chef Tomeu Caldentey.

It’s free to watch the cooking contests, the show-cookings, and to wander around the gastro market which offers gourmet products for sale on Saturday and Sunday. Book in advance for the paid workshops, and the ‘catas’ – or tastings – led by Daniel Arias, president of the Balearic Sommeliers Association.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the hotel’s La Toscana and Asian Restaurants offer themed wine-paired dinners.