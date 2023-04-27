ALL ABOARD FOR THE BOAT SHOW

APR 17th, 2023

Even dedicated landlubbers will find something to enjoy at this year’s Palma International Boat Show, the event that’s seen as the start of the Mediterranean nautical season. It’s a good day out for all, with plenty to see – especially for those who own or dream of owning a boat.

Over four days from Thursday, April 27th, the Boat Show will be open daily from 10 h until 20 h at Palma’s Moll Vell. You can’t miss it: with pennants fluttering in the breeze and small marquees set up around the waterfront, it’s a colourful and eye-catching sight.

The obvious attractions are the boats: with everything from ribs to sailboats, and motor yachts to the glamorous superyachts moored in the dedicated Superyacht Village. But there’s more to see, including nautical sports equipment, fishing gear, electronics, must-have accessories for boat owners, clothing, quad bikes, and jet skis. You’ll also find several places to eat and drink during your day visiting the show.

Boat owners will find information about marinas around the Med, for those longer trips out to sea, and the very latest technology in communications equipment. And international shipyards will be exhibiting their new models for anyone interested in the latest designs.

More than 250 exhibitors will be at the 2023 Palma International Boat Show, which is expected to attract a record number of visitors over the four days it’s open. Day tickets cost 11 € but professionals in the nautical sector can buy a four-day pass at a reduced price.

