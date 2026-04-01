All Aboard for the Palma International Boat Show

Palma’s importance in the Mediterranean nautical sector is evident when you visit the Palma International Boat Show. Last year’s show broke all records, with 30,000 visitors over the four days and a total economic impact of some 21 million euros.

The prestigious show marks the start of the Mediterranean yachting season. This year it’s open from Wednesday, April 29th until Saturday, May 2nd, with almost 300 exhibitors showcasing their products and services.

The Palma International Boat Show offers a good day out for all, with plenty to see – even if you can only dream about owning a boat.

There are three hubs to visit: shipyard and equipment, the superyacht village for yachts over 24 metres, and the superyacht new-build hub.

In addition to the exhibited boats and superyachts this year, you’ll find companies offering boat building and maintenance; nautical equipment; nautical sports; electrical, navigational, and communications equipment; jet skis and quad bikes, and more.

Food and drinks will be available in several locations within the show’s perimeter so that you can make a full day of your visit.