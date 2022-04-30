All Aboard for the Palma International Boat Show

Apr. 25th, 2022

Ship ahoy! It’s the event that kicks off the nautical season in the Mediterranean: the Palma International Boat Show 2022 is on from Thursday, April 28th to Sunday, May 1st.

Whether you’re a serious yachtie or just interested in seeing one of the most important boat shows in Europe, it’s worth a visit to the show’s home, Moll Vell, the small port opposite La Lonja on the seafront.

The show features more than 600 boats and includes the Palma Superyacht Village for vessels longer than 24 metres.

As well as boats – both fishing and leisure craft – you’ll find stalls and stands for nautical equipment, jet skis, ribs, kayaks, fishing gear, quad bikes, luxury boat accessories, information about marinas, and much more. Of course, if you’re spending a day browsing around the Palma International Boat show, you’ll be able to buy food and drink at locations within the site.

If you’re considering buying a yacht, you’ll be able to talk to representatives of some of the best names in the boating business and even have a look inside some of the vessels – though you must remove your shoes before going aboard.

The Palma International Boat Show is open daily from Thursday to Sunday this week from 10am until 8pm. The entry fee is 10€, and you can buy your tickets at the show entrance or in advance online from the website – which also has a downloadable catalogue of exhibitors and boats.



Find more about the Palma BoatShow HERE!







