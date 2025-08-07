All that Jazz

Jazz lovers, mark your calendar: the Jazz Palma Festival returns to Mallorca this August, bringing world-class performances to the stunning outdoor venue of Castell de Bellver in Palma.

Every Thursday evening in August at 21:00h, enjoy live jazz under the stars in one of the island’s most iconic settings.

The first concert is on 7th August, when the acclaimed Ghanaian-British jazz singer and composer, Myles Sanko, presents his 6th album, Let it Unfold. Sanko has performed with jazz greats like Gregory Porter and China Moses.

On the 14th, Cuban singer Glenda del E will bring her Afro-Latin jazz and soul talents to the festival. Her latest album was nominated for a Grammy Latino.

A week later, the Giulia Valle Trio performs in Castell de Bellver, and the Jazz Palma Festival ends with the Hard Bop Drivers on August 28th. This local favourite band specialises in 1950s hard bop jazz, and will be joined by jazz vocalist Sinead Cormican for an unforgettable Jazz Palma Festival finale.

Tickets for each of these Jazz Palma Festival concerts cost 18 €. Buy yours online up to two hours before the start of each show or at the Castell de Bellver ticket office one hour in advance of the performance.