All the Fun of the Fair in Palma

With Easter only weeks away, it’s time to enjoy one of the seasonal highlights for many families: the annual ‘Fira del Ram’ – or Ram Fair – in Palma, which is on this year from Friday, 27th of February until Tuesday, April 7th

Expect traditional rides, including the dodgems, big wheel, and the swinging Viking boat, as well as contemporary and scary rides designed for thrill-seekers.

The Ram Fair is at the Recinto Son Fusteret and from Palma centre it’s easy to get there by public transport. The EMT bus number 10 (which goes to Sa Indioteria) stops by the site, or you can take the Metro from the Estación Intermodal to Son Fuster Vell. Two parking areas are available if you use your own transport.

If you’re going with small children, the advice is to go on Saturday or Sunday mornings, before the Ram Fair gets too busy.

The Ram Fair is open from Monday to Thursday from 16:30h to 23:00h. On Fridays, you can visit between 16:30h and 01:00h. On Saturdays, it’s open from 11:00h until 01:00h, and on Sundays and public holidays, from 11:00 until 23:30h.

Opening times:

February 27th - April 7th



Monday - Thursday: 16.30 - 23 h

Fridays: 16.30 - 1 h

Saturdays: 11 - 1 h

Sundays and public holidays: 11 - 23.30 h

