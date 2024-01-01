All the Fun of the Fair

Foto von Jake Weirick auf Unsplash

Are you ready for the thrills of one of Spain’s largest travelling funfairs? Then you’re in the right place, because the Fira del Ram is back in Palma for its annual visit of around 60 days.

The Fira del Ram is at Son Fusteret on the outskirts of the city. If you’ve been outskirts of Palma at night, you’ll probably have seen the enticing lights of the rides.

Around 170 attractions and stalls await you this year, including the new thrill-seeker ride ‘High Energy’. In addition, there’ll be other exciting rides and the more traditional dodgems, carousels, rides for children, cuddly toys to win, and all the stalls you’d expect at a fair – including food and sweets.

This year the Fira del Ram is again offering several days when the noise will be considerably reduced. These ‘días sin ruido’ are designed to enable adults and children with autism spectrum disorder to enjoy the fun of the fair. These dates have not been announced yet.

If you’d like to visit the Fira del Ram, there’s a car park close by – or take the EMT bus number 10 or the Night Bus, which both have increased services for the duration of the fair.

The Fira del Ram is open daily until April 27th.

Opening hours:

Mondays - Thursdays: 16:30 - 23 h

Fridays & Saturdays: 11 - 01 h

Sundays and public holidays: 11 - 23:30 h





