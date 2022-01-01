Art for All

September is the start of the cultural season in Mallorca, with an event that’s open to all – locals and visitors alike.

Nit de l’Art 2023 is an open-galleries event that makes Palma the Mediterranean’s capital of culture. On Saturday, 23rd of September, from 18:00h until 23:00h, art museums, galleries, and studios open their doors to all to launch new exhibitions. The ambience in the city is fantastic as people stroll from place to place. You’ll probably see some performance art in the streets as well – you never know what you’ll find on the Night of Art in Palma. And look out for private studios that may open their doors that night.

Among the places taking part are Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art, Casal Sólleric, Fundació Barceló, Fundació Miró, La Llotja, Aba Art Lab, and the galleries of Xavier Fiol, Pep Llabrés, and Pelaires.

CCA Andratx is having an open-studios day on the same day, from 11:00h to 14:00h. There’s a free shuttle bus to get you there from Palma and back – details of which are on their website.

Not part of Nit de l’Art, but of interest to those who enjoy art is the Gallery Son Barrina, between Llubí and Inca. Among the items currently displayed is a temporary exhibition until Saturday, 23rd, called ‘I Love Colònia’, which highlights the issue of plastic in our seas. Artist Kay Newton’s framed pictures are made from plastic waste that she and a small team of volunteers regularly clean from Sa Plajeta beach in Colònia de Sant Pere.