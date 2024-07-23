Art for Art’s sake

Feeling creative and looking for an outlet for it? Art could be the answer. Whatever type of art you can think of, you’ll find opportunities to learn or improve artistic skills here in Mallorca.

Several places offer art lessons in Palma, of which these are just two – where English is also spoken.

Fun Art Club Palma is in the Old Town. This creative art school was founded in February 2023 and offers classes in life drawing, ceramics, botanical watercolours, freestyle watercolous and acrylics. They also have a kids’ club if you have children or grandchildren keen to express themselves through art.

dArt is an art academy in Palma where they teach techniques including drawing with graphite, charcoal, pastels, and working with watercolours, inks, and acrylics. They also teach photography and video. dArt claims they offer a different way to learn art – a complete artistic education. They also offer a two-hour trial class so you can see if it suits you.

If you’re coming to Mallorca for a holiday and staying at the luxury hotel La Residencia in Deià, you could have private painting lessons with British artist-in-residence Alan Hydes (who once had his own TV art series on UK TV) or learn the art of sculpting from resident sculptor Juan Waelder – both of whom have on-site studios at the hotel.