Enjoy Mallorca’s Wine Days

If you’d like to discover more of Mallorca’s excellent wines, the pleasures of the grape are combined with other activities in this year’s edition of Wine Days. This annual celebration of wines is organised by the Denomination of Origin Binissalem, which covers wine production in the five municipalities of Santa Maria, Consell, Binissalem, Santa Eugenia, and Sencelles.

This year’s Wine Days events continue now until June 1st, with activities happening every day. These include bodega visits, wine tastings with snacks of Mallorcan products at the bodega Jaume de Puntiró, Nordic walking in vineyards, E-bike rides through vineyards, a Rosé Wine Day, with food trucks and music, in Finca Biniagual, and a wine and ceramics workshop at José L Ferrer. One event pairs Mexican tacos with wines from Sebastiá Pastor; another combines relaxation with wine-tasting, and there’s a guided visit to the Talayot Son Fred in Sencelles with a tasting of a white and a red wine.

The DO Binissalem has an excellent programme on its website, detailing all the Wine Days’ activities – with prices for each one.

Because of the nature of most of these activities, advance booking is required, so check out the programme (link below) to see what may interest you.

¡Salud!