Attend a Book Launch Event

If you’ve lost a family member or friend, gone through a divorce, break-up, serious illness, or job loss, or been through a big life change – such as a move to another country – you will have experienced some degree of grief. It’s tempting to face loss alone but support and a sense of solidarity can help you grow through the grieving process.

The new book, ‘Growing Through Grief’, could be helpful to anyone facing loss of any kind. It’s an anthology curated by holistic health practitioner and long-term Mallorca resident, Linda Ledwidge, and is a powerful collection of stories exploring the many faces of loss. Contributors include Linda, Glynis German, Vicki McLeod, Stephanie Schultz, Amanda Butler, and Laura Penn – all of whom live or have lived in Mallorca.

You can find out more about ‘Growing Through Grief’ at a launch party to celebrate the anthology’s release, to which all are invited. It’s taking place on Monday, May 26th at 19:00 h at O’Neills in Palma Nova. The evening is a chance to meet Linda Ledwidge and some of the book’s contributors and hear readings from selected chapters. Signed copies of ‘Growing Through Grief’ will be available to buy during the event. Expect an evening of heartfelt connection, healing, and hope.



‘Growing Through Grief’ launch party:

Monday, May 26th, 2025, 19 h

O’Neills, Palma Nova, Mallorca





