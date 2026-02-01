Attend a calçotada

Now is the time to enjoy a star of Catalan cuisine – the ‘calçot’. A ‘calçot’ is a cross between a spring onion and a leek, and they’re truly seasonal.

‘Calçots’ come from Valls in the Catalan province of Tarragona and are grown in the same way as white asparagus, being earthed up at the base to encourage them to grow tall. In Mallorca you can buy them at Mercat de l’Olivar in Palma or order them from Agromart stores across the island.

They are best eaten with a group of friends or family at a countryside winter BBQ known as a ‘calçotada’, where piles of ‘calçots’ are grilled outdoors, preferably over a fire of grapevine twigs. After they’re removed, they’re wrapped in newspaper where they continue to cook and soften until it’s time to eat.

Eating ‘calçots’ is a messy business: you slide off the charred outer layers, then dip the tender, sweet stems into romesco sauce and eat them. It’s a fun and tasty experience, but a mucky one – so don’t wear your best clothes if you’re going to a ‘calçotada’!

Some restaurants add ‘calçots’ to their menus at this time of year. Examples are Es Molí des Comte in Establiments, which is renowned for offering them, and Diecisiete Grados in Santa Catalina serves them every Sunday while the season lasts. In Palma, don’t miss ‘La Gran Calçotada’ on Saturday, 28th of February in Plaza Gomila.

Image Credit: makamuki0










