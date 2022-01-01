ATTEND A ´CALÇOTADA´

Feb. 21st, 2022

Now is the time to enjoy a star of Catalan cuisine – the ‘calçot’. A calçot is a cross between a spring onion and a leek and they’re truly seasonal.

Calçots come from the Catalan province of Tarragona and are grown like white asparagus, being earthed up at the base to encourage them to grow tall. In Mallorca you can buy them at Mercat de l’Olivar in Palma or order them from Agromart stores across the island.

You may find them on the menu in some traditional Mallorcan restaurants, but they are best eaten with a group of friends or family at a countryside winter BBQ known as a ‘calçotada’. As the name suggests, this event is all about the piles of ‘calçots’ – which are grilled outdoors, preferably over a fire of grapevine twigs. After they’re removed, they’re wrapped in newspaper where they continue cooking and softening until it’s time to eat.

Eating ‘calçots’ is a messy business, because you slide off the charred outer layers, then dip the tender, sweet stems into romesco sauce and eat them. It’s a fun and tasty experience, but a mucky one – so don’t wear your best clothes if you’re going to a ‘calçotada’!

The animal charity organisation Rancho Fino Mallorca in Costitx is holding a fundraising ‘calçotada’ on Sunday, February 27th from 2 o’clock through the afternoon. Enjoy this seasonal treat in a warm and friendly ambience in return for a donation to the charity.

For more details of Rancho Fino’s ‘calçotada’: https://www.facebook.com/ranchofinomallorca





