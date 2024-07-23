Attend a Concert in a Cloister

One of the streets in Pollença town is named after Philip Newman and, if you’re curious about this, here’s the reason: English violinist Philip Newman was the man behind the founding of the Pollença Festival in 1962. More than 800 musicians have since performed at the annual classical music event in August. Only Valldemossa’s Chopin Festival is older than this one.

This year’s Pollença Festival is the 63rd edition and takes place in the atmospheric Cloister of Sant Domingo de Pollença, where you can enjoy concerts under the starry, summer night sky.

With August fast approaching, it’s time to book tickets for this year’s Festival, which has seven concerts scheduled. The first of these is on Sunday, August 4th, when the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra will perform with pianist Bruce Liu.

Other concerts take place on August 7th, 10th, 17th, 24th, 26th, and 30th. Artists performing are the Freiburger Barockorchester, Cello Republic, Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana, pianist Yuja Wang, the Trio Vibrart, and Le Consort.

The Pollença Festival website has details of the musical programme for each concert, and you can buy your tickets online.