Attend a Film Festival

Mallorca is a popular destination for filmmakers and has been the backdrop to numerous films, TV shows, and commercials. So, it’s not surprising that the island has also become a destination for film festivals – one of which is the fastest growing of its kind in Europe. The British newspaper, ‘The Guardian’, described it as one of Europe’s most exciting film festivals.

Founded and directed by the actor Sandra Lipski, the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival has its 13th edition this year.

The festival begins on Wednesday, the 30th of October, with an opening gala at the Teatro Principal in Palma, and ends on Tuesday, the 5th of November, with the closing event at the Palau de Congressos. Between the start and the end, there’s the opportunity to enjoy screenings of feature, short, kids’, and experimental movies, as well as music videos and animation shorts. The event also includes panels and talks of interest to filmmakers and keen cinema fans.

Film screenings take place at Cineciutat at S’Escorxador in Palma. A total of 144 films from more than 80 countries will be screened.

For total immersion in this event, 149€ will buy a VIP Festival Pass, with access to all screenings, panels, workshops, and the closing night gala with cocktail, but tickets for individual films cost 8€.

For the full 2024 programme and links to purchase tickets, see the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival website.



