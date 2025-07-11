Attend a Music Festival

One of Europe’s top classical music festivals happens each year in Mallorca. The Deià International Music Festival was founded in 1978 by Patrick Meadows as a workshop in the heart of Deià village.

Since the year 2000, the Deià International Music Festival has been under the artistic direction of renowned pianist Alfredo Oyágüez Montero. The festival has grown into a much larger event, taking place in several locations and with international musicians attracting music lovers to each concert. The programme extends from May to September.

As well as the beautiful Son Marroig house on the Tramuntana coastline, performances in 2025 take place in venues including Palma’s Fundació Miró and Palau March, the eco-hotel Sa Bassa Rotja, and the wineries of Santa Catarina and Tianna Negre. Anyone going to Son Marroig – a popular spot for sunset viewers – will be pleased to know that private, free parking is available with a festival ticket reservation.

The Deià International Music Festival has also spawned the Festival Internacional de Música de Sineu, with its 6th edition this year. During July, there are weekly concerts in the magical setting of Sineu’s Sant Francesc cloister.

The concerts at Tianna Negre are part of the Music & Wine series of benefit concerts.

This year’s Deià International Music Festival features a rich variety of music and musicians, and you can find details and buy your tickets through the link on our website.