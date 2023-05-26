ATTEND AN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL





MAY 29th, 2023

Cultural treats of a musical nature await you this summer in Mallorca. The 45th Deià International Music Festival begins in June, with concerts throughout the summer until late September. Traditionally, these concerts took place at beautiful Son Marroig on the rugged Tramuntana coastline and most of them still do, but other venues are also on the programme.

The amphitheatre in the heart of Deià is the venue for Dragonera Tango on Saturday, June 10th – a night of tango, milonga, choros, and boleros. Sicilian singer and composer Gino Castelli sings Italian songs and plays piano for the next concert, taking place at Robert Graves’s house in Deià on Friday, June 16th. Other venues for some concerts are Palau March Museum in Palma, and Sa Bassa Rotja hotel in Porreres.

A much younger classical music festival takes place in the town of Sineu – best known for its large weekly market on a Wednesday. The Festival Internacional de Música Clàssica de Sineu has its fourth edition this summer, with concerts each Saturday from June 17th until July 22nd. Each concert takes place in the atmospheric 18th-century Sant Francesc cloister in Sineu. During this year’s festival, there’s an opportunity to hear Italian songs, film music, Latin jazz piano, world folk music, tango, and contemporary jazz.