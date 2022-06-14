ATTEND AN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

May 30th, 2022

If you’re a fan of chamber and classical music, the Deià International Music Festival should be on your calendar this summer. First held in 1978, this Festival has grown significantly over the years and in its 44th edition includes concerts in a few additional locations, as well as the traditional setting of the Son Marroig property on the northwest coast, near Deià.

The Deià International Music Festival starts this week and runs until the end of September. Festival director, Alfredo Oyaguez, is also an exceptional pianist who often performs at concerts internationally.

The Son Marroig concerts take place on Thursdays at 8.30pm – which is perfect timing for seeing the magnificent sunsets through the windows of the venue, as you enjoy the music.

A special Festival concert takes place on June 4th at the Bodega Tianna Negre in Binissalem – a benefit concert for victims of the war in Ukraine. The distinguished Moscow-born pianist Boris Berman (who lives in the States) will play works by Ukrainian composer Valentín Silvéstrov.

Other venues for concerts this year are Sa Bassa Rotja Ecoturisme in Porreres; Fundacion Joan March in Palma; Belmond La Residencia hotel in Deià, and Sineu’s Sant Francesc Cloister. A special fundraising concert will also take place on the island of Ibiza.

The performers include visiting musicians from countries including the UK, France, China, Italy, South Korea, and the Ukraine, as well as the Festival’s own ensemble, Camerata Deià .



Concert details and online tickets HERE!










