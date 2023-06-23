Attend an Outdoor Concert in a Castle

Sitting on a balmy evening under the darkening sky as you listen to classical music in the open courtyard of one of Europe’s few round fortresses is a summer treat in Mallorca. The venue is the Gothic-style Castell de Bellver, located on a hilltop and surrounded by forest to the west of the centre of Palma.

The 14th-century fortress has been a royal residence, a prison, and a museum, and each summer becomes a unique venue for concerts by the Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands and visiting musical performers. This month there are still three more concerts before the summer’s series of ‘Estius Simfònics’– or Symphonic Summers – ends.

On Thursday, July 13th, cellist Kian Soltani joins the Balearic Symphony Orchestra for a concert of Schumann’s Cello Concerto and Beethoven’s 7th.

A week later, Korean-British pianist Hyung-Ki Joo will play works by Ravel, Turina, and Chabrier. Joo’s good friend Billy Joel chose him to arrange and record his classical piano pieces for the album ‘Fantasies & Delusions’.

The last concert is on Wednesday, July 26th, when pianist Dmytro Choni and soprano Olena Tokar will take to the stage for a concert including music by Verdi, Beethoven, Dvorak, and Puccini.

Tickets for these concerts range in price between 24€ and 29€.