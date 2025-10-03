Autumn fairs in Mallorca

The long summer days are over, but this season brings compensation in the form of a variety of autumn fairs, bringing vibrancy, colour, and local culture for islanders and visitors to enjoy, without the intense heat of recent months.

This coming weekend, from Friday to Sunday, the Feria de Alcúdia offers artisan-made goods, farm products, gastronomy, music, and more.

An autumn gastronomic fair takes place on Saturday 4th October in the attractive village of Estellencs. Held each year, this foodie fair is in memory of Mateu Vidal, a local councillor who was known as a culinary expert, proud of his village’s gastronomy. It’s a chance to taste food from the mountain municipality with the smallest registered resident population in Mallorca.

On Saturday night, the 4th October, Ses Salines has its art exhibition in an event called ‘Art in Sal’.

On Sunday, in Alaró, the Feria de Gremios Artesanos, showcases the expertise and talent of local craftsmen and women. Anyone who likes to buy authentic souvenirs of a holiday in Mallorca may find something special at this event in Alaró.

Sunday, 5th October, is also the date of one of Mallorca’s most popular autumn fairs – and it’s one for sweet-toothed visitors. The Fira Dolça – meaning ‘sweet fair’ offers pastries and confectionery that are sure to give you a sugar rush. The Fira Dolça takes place in Esporles.













