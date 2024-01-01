Autumn Fairs to enjoy in Mallorca

The traditional autumn fairs continue in Mallorca, with more happening over the coming weekend – and the island’s largest to look forward to next week.

In Muro, the star of the ‘Fira de sa Carabassa’ is the humble pumpkin – a fruit most associated with the town. This fair on Sunday 10th – traditionally held on the second Sunday of November – will offer lots more, with stalls selling a variety of goods lining the streets. If you like pumpkin, you’re sure to find some to taste over the weekend in Muro.

Es Capdellà has its autumn fair – the 8th edition of the ‘Fira de les Feines de Tardor’ – on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th.

Inca is well-known for its autumn fairs and has already had its Feria de la Tierra, Feria del Deporte y el Motor, and the Feria de Época. The fourth and final fair in Inca is Mallorca’s largest and most famous, ‘Dijous Bo’, which means ‘good Thursday’ and falls at the end of what Inca calls ‘Setmana Gran’. Whatever you want from a traditional fair, you’ll find in Inca for this popular event.

Huge numbers of people travel from all over Mallorca to visit ‘Dijous Bo’ in Inca, which leads to traffic and parking challenges. If possible, we recommend using public transport. Inca is well-served by buses and trains. A few minutes’ walk from the train and bus stations will have you in the heart of the action.



