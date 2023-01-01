Barefoot Restaurant, Portocolom

The word ‘barefoot’ conjures up memories of summer in Mallorca but is also a metaphor for a lifestyle that’s relaxed and closer to nature. ‘Barefoot’ seems an appropriate name for a restaurant that has the bonus of being in one of the island’s most picturesque coastal locations.

The dinner-only Barefoot Restaurant in tranquil Portocolom has views across the road to the pine trees and the sea. It’s further around the corner from the main stretch of harbour-facing eateries – most of which are closed during winter – and easy street parking is only a few steps away.

This restaurant is part of the 5-star Barefoot Hotel Mallorca, which opened last year, but has a separate street entrance for those who simply come here to eat rather than stay in the hotel.

Barefoot Restaurant has an informal, modern décor based on natural materials and a palette of warm, earthy shades – design elements used throughout the whole hotel. For our dinner, we enjoyed the sea view from our table next to a large window.

The à la carte menu is inspired by the favourite dishes of the famous German actor, writer, and filmmaker, Til Schweiger, who is behind the Barefoot Hotels brand. The cuisine is fresh and regional, featuring ingredients from Mallorca.

Chef Florian García leads the kitchen team and has previously worked at the stoves of prestigious hotels in Mallorca, including Hotel Valldemossa and Hotel Cort. Food and beverage manager Daniel Fernandez leads the friendly and efficient service team.

Our dinner began with a tasty, complimentary amuse-bouche of smoked salmon and cream cheese on toasted bread.

Til Schweiger’s favourite dishes have a separate section of the menu, from which my companion chose the shrimp ceviche (18 €). I had the burrata (17 €) from the starters; this delicious plate of creamy burrata, mi cuit tomatoes, salad greens, and pumpkin seed vinaigrette would be enough for two to share as a starter.

Other starters include Barefoot’s own ‘patatas bravas’ (12 €), Mallorcan ‘coca’ (9 €), and croquettes of black pork and Porreres apricots (12 €).

Next we had succulent sea bass with cauliflower, cubes of Mahon cheese topped with almonds, and Mallorca’s ‘tap de corti’ paprika (27 €), and a meltingly tender lamb shank with carrots cooked in Mallorcan ‘frito’ style with a rich ‘palo’ demi-glace (32 €). The lamb was a perfect comfort dish for winter.

From the four desserts on the menu, we chose the Pomada – a refreshing confection of Menorcan Xoriguer gin foam, lemon sorbet, and melon tartar – and the indulgent cheesecake.

There’s an extensive list of traditional cocktails (including alcohol free), and a good choice of Mallorcan, Spanish, and Italian wines by the glass (from 7 €) or bottle.

Barefoot Restaurant is yet another good reason to visit beautiful Portocolom. I recommend you book a table in advance as the restaurant may close for a few days over the winter.

Some changes will be made to the menu in January 2024.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Barefoot Restaurant Rda Miquel Massutí Alzamora, 19 07670 Portocolom (+34) 871 62 02 25 e-Mail

Opening times:

Open daily for dinner 18 h - 23 h