BASIC Bar Restaurante, Palma

You’re unlikely to come across Basic Bar Restaurante on a wander around Palma because it’s tucked away in a side street off Carrer Aragón, close to the rear of El Corte Inglés on the Avenidas.

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve eaten at Basic, and it’s been consistently good value for a restaurant in Mallorca’s capital. Owner/chef Gerhard Berktold offers high-quality cuisine at affordable prices – you can still have a three-course lunch here for 16,90€, including basket of bread and a drink (still or sparkling water or a draft beer). Olives and aioli are extra charges.

Gerhard knows more than many about fine gastronomy, having been head chef at St Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort before he left to open his place in Palma in 2009.



The contemporary décor is unfussy but attractive, with red-painted walls, polished wooden floors, and simple table settings. Contemporary art on the walls gives the décor added appeal. The restaurant’s abundance of natural light comes from the large rear window, with a view of a tiny enclosed courtyard, and there’s air conditioning for comfort.



Basic has an open kitchen where you’ll see Gerhard at work just beyond the front area of the premises, which has a chill-out seating area for drinks.



At lunchtime, the daily changing set menu offers a choice of two starters and three mains, and desserts. An additional starter, two extra mains, and additional sides (home-made French fries, sautéed vegetables, and green salad with onion) are available for supplementary prices. We’ve always chosen the lunch menu without additional dishes and been satisfied.

If you don’t want a three-course lunch in the heat of August, there’s the option of tapas and some suggested dishes. We started with a tapa each of prawn and vegetable tempura (6,50€). The tempura batter was whisper-light and as well as three plump prawns there was a variety of vegetables. I’d order this tasty and generous dish again.

We chose the two summer-perfect cold dishes from the suggestions: a good plate of beef carpaccio with dried tomato and rocket pesto (12€) and a bowl of salmon ceviche with avocado and coriander (12€). Both were excellent.

We drank alcohol-free beer at 2,90€ a bottle.

Unlike some restaurants during August, Basic is open as usual for lunch from Monday to Saturday and dinner on Friday and Saturday – when there’s a choice of tasting menus. Basic is popular with local people – who appreciate the good value – and although it’s a little less busy in this hottest of months. I’d still advise booking a table, just to be sure.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Basic Bar Restaurante C/ Pere d’Alcàntara Penya, 18 Palma eMail

WEB

Facebook

Instagram



Monday - Saturday 13 - 16 h

Friday & Saturday 19:30 h - 23 h

Closed on Sundays

