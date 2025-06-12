Book and Artisan Fairs in Palma

If you’re a book lover, you may want to check out the Palma Book Fair, which is on now until Sunday, June 8th. This year’s book fair is the 43rd edition and this free event is held in Plaça d’Espanya.

The Palma Book Fair includes book presentations with local authors; poetry readings; storytelling sessions for children, some with puppet shows; workshops for kids and families – including making a notebook, rap sessions, recycled paper art, and more. The 10-day programme offers cultural activities for all ages, such as board games and literature-related city walks.

There’ll also be author signing sessions each day with a marathon signing night on Thursday, June 5th.

On Sunday, June 8th, the Palma Book Fair closes with a celebration including music from the Banda de s’Almudaina, and the presentation of the Mallorca Bookseller Awards for 2025.

From June 4th to the 8th, it’s BaleArt in Parc de la Mar, which brings together artisans from Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera to promote their local and traditional creations. There’ll also be demonstrations of some artisans at their craft.



Palma Book Fair

May 30th-June 8th

10:00h-14:00h & 16:30h-20:30h





BaleArt

June 4th-8th

10:00-20:00h (Sunday, 10:00h-14:00h)





