Bring Out Your Inner Artisan in Mallorca

SEP 26th, 2022

If you enjoy a gin and tonic occasionally, imagine being able to drink or offer a gin that you made right here in Mallorca. In Santa Catalina in Palma, the Mallorca Gin Distillery offers fun workshops during which you’ll hear fascinating tales about gin’s history in Europe, have a gin-tasting session, enjoy four gin cocktails, and make, bottle, and label your very own gin – crafted to your own taste. The bottle will be wax sealed so you can pack it safely in your luggage.

Have you always wanted to try your hand at ceramics? Ceramicist Maria De Haan – who is half-English/half-Spanish – has an outdoor studio in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains near Deià and offers week-long workshops or half-day tasters. If you want to make your pot and have it fired to take home, you’ll need to attend for two mornings, but if you just want the experience without taking home your creation, there’s a one-morning taster.

Maria de Haan’s work has been exhibited throughout the UK and in New York, so you’d have an excellent teacher.

How about making your own leather sandals? Martina Candela offers weekly sandal-making workshops at her studio near Palma, surrounded by nature. You’ll learn about measuring, cutting, and finishing your sandals. Choose from a full- or half-day workshop, with a choice of colours, types of leather, and sandal styles.