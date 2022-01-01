BROWSE A MARKET WITH A DIFFERENCE

Mar. 7th, 2022

All around Mallorca you’ll find traditional weekly markets happening in towns large and small. But the island also has some different markets to discover and a rummage around one of these can be a fun way to spend a morning.

For the biggest and best flea market in Mallorca, visit the small town of Consell. It’s between Santa Maria and Binissalem and is famous for the artisan knives known as ‘trinxets’ made by Joan Campins, and for the winery Bodega Ribas – in the same family since 1711. Consell’s third claim to fame is the Sunday morning second-hand market, where around 300 stalls offer almost anything you could imagine – ranging from trash to treasure. The market opens at 8am every Sunday morning and serious bargain-hunters arriving early will have their pick of any vintage clothing and small antique items. Car parking is available in Consell for market visitors.

The attractive town of Artà in the northeast of Mallorca hosts a much smaller second-hand market on the first Sunday morning of each month.

A new second-hand market has recently been launched in Palma, in the district of Son Oliva. You’ll find it on the first Saturday morning of the month at the entrance to the Son Costa park.

Palma also has a ‘Mercat Ecologic’ – a farmers’ market selling organic produce. Find it on Tuesday and Saturday mornings in the square known locally as the Plaza de los Patines.

All markets in Mallorca usually close by two o'clock. Take your own shopping bag and be sure to keep your valuables safe in crowded markets.












