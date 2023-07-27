Browse & Buy at a Night Market

Visiting one of Mallorca’s many weekly markets may not have much appeal during a searing hot July or August day, but if you enjoy browsing craft-market stalls for tasteful local and artisan-made items in cooler temperatures, check out one of the summer’s night markets.

The best-known of these is the Sunset Market which takes place in the smart marina, Puerto Portals. Now in its ninth edition, this annual event attracts people to enjoy the Mediterranean-style ambience, the sea breezes, and the sunset – after which this night market is named. More than twenty stalls offering quality fashion, accessories, and décor items are set up in the marina’s Boulevard area – and there’s also live music and children’s entertainment. The Sunset Market is held every Wednesday and Thursday from 18 h until midnight, until August 24th.

In Palma itself, you’ll find stalls selling craft items down toward the sea front, opposite the harbour.

Some towns and villages in Mallorca have what’s called a ‘Fira Nocturna’ – a night fair. These usually include market stalls selling artisan goods – including jewellery, well-being products, decorative items, and clothing made on the island.

Playa de Muro has its night fair over three nights, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th July. Several smaller towns have night fairs lined up during the first half of August, including the town of Sant Llorenç, not far from Manacor – which holds its Fira Nocturna on Saturday, 12th August.

Regular night markets take place in Puerto Alcúdia, Santa Ponsa, Palmanova, and Peguera.

Happy shopping!













