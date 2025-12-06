Brunch and jewellery in Palma

Gastronomy and glamour are on the menu at the Glow Brunch by Summum and Shabama Palma this Saturday, December 6th. It’s a chance to have a delicious brunch with friends in the elegant setting of the 5-star Summum Boutique Hotel in Calle de la Concepción in Palma’s Old Town.

You’ll enjoy a brunch of cava, a varied buffet, à la carte dishes, fresh juices, and coffee in this superb hotel. It’s a former palace that belonged to Mallorcan nobility and is now part of The Melia Collection of luxury hotels, making it the perfect place to escape the busy streets of Mallorca’s capital and relax in style.

For this special Glow Brunch, the glamour factor will be further enhanced by artisan jewellers, Shabama Palma, who will bring a ‘buffet’ of carefully chosen, unique pieces that are sure to tempt. Whether you’re looking for a special Christmas gift or coveting a well-deserved treat for yourself, this could be the ideal opportunity to cross another item off your festive shopping list.

For this special Glow Brunch by Summum and Shabama Palma, you can even express your creativity and playfulness by designing your own jewellery concept. Three of the pieces made on the day will be shared on Shabama’s social media and inspire a future jewellery collection.

The Glow Brunch is on Saturday, December 6th from 12:00h until 14:30h and costs 35€. Book your place now by calling 971 875 837.

Image: Summum and Shabama Palma