Brusca Brewpub, Manacor

Brusca Brewpub in Manacor is a combination of microbrewery, bar, and restaurant, tucked away in an 18th-century former flour mill just a short walk from Manacor’s railway station. Its owners are Miquel Gelabert (the son of the renowned winemaker and himself a winemaker) and his partner Neus Llopis, who has a master’s degree in Biotechnology, Advanced Microbiology, and Fermentation from the University of Tarragona – where the couple first met.

They bought the then-dilapidated mill in 2017, and several factors – including Covid – mean that the renovation project took them longer than planned. But four years ago this month, Brusca Brewpub opened its doors and it’s become a popular place in Manacor to socialise.

Brusca has several different rooms as well as a courtyard terrace with tables in front of the microbrewery with its visible fermentation tanks. We like the single table in the original tower of the windmill – a cosy space with reminders of the building’s history.

Fans of craft beers will love the interesting choice of eight that are brewed here, but there are also Miquel Gelabert wines, local soft drinks from Puig, and kombucha from Brilla in Llubí. Beer lovers can enjoy a ‘flight’ of four small beers (18cl each) of their choice for 12€.

When it first opened, Brusca Brewpub had a limited food choice, but that side of the business has developed. The printed menu offers tapas, sharing plates, main-course dishes, and desserts. A couple of vegetarian dishes and a vegan burger are among the options, and gluten-free diners will find a few things suitable. We’ve eaten here many times and never been disappointed.

For our latest visit, we shared spinach and blue cheese croquetas (4 for 8€) and breaded chicken strips with a curry-sauce dip (7,50€).

For a main course, my companion chose fillet of cod. It’s floured and fried and served with potato and gratinated green alioli (16,50€). He said the cod flaked well and was tasty, although he asked for this dish without the alioli.

I had the Angus rib, cooked for 24 hours at a low temperature. I don’t eat a lot of red meat and admit I was seduced by the description of the sauce, a reduction of beef jus with chocolate. Served with fried potatoes, it was good value at 22,50€. The succulent meat peeled off the bone and was delicious with the sauce. It was rather rich for a very hot and humid summer night, but the best beef dish I’ve eaten for a while.

The menu has a few desserts, including one called a Beer Float. My choice would be the home-made cheesecake with strawberry sauce (6€).

Brusca Brewpub in Manacor is not just for artisan beer lovers; it’s a good place to eat too. The friendly owners sometimes organise special events at the old windmill, so it’s worth following them on Instagram.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Brusca Brewpub C/ Ponent, 18 07500 Manacor +34 871 25 25 50 e-Mail



Web

facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Wednesday to Saturday 18 – 23 h