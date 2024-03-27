Can Kiwi, Colònia Sant Pere

The sign on the wall reads Can Kiwi Coffee & Juice Bar but there’s much more than hot and cold drinks to this great find in beautiful Colònia de Sant Pere.

Although not strictly a restaurant, Can Kiwi does offer a menu of healthy food – and a great-value ‘menú del día’ – combined with friendly, personal service from Alessandro, the Italian owner.

Can Kiwi is located on the second line in Colònia but is still only steps away from the seafront with its impressive views across the bay to the mountains. The front terrace has a few tables for al fresco eating and drinking, or you can have a table in the attractive interior, with its impressive original arches, tiled floor, and stylish décor. Recent additions to the interior include a small woodburning stove and a sofa, adding to the cosiness of this place.

What makes Can Kiwi unique in Colònia de Sant Pere are the healthy and organic food and drink options. Freshly made smoothies, squeezed-to-order fruit juices, kombuchas, and healthy shots offer alternatives to the alcoholic and hot drinks you can also enjoy here.

Come for breakfast, brunch, snacks, or the ‘menú del día’ – served on weekdays except Thursday, when Can Kiwi is closed.

The food menu features breakfast and brunch dishes, waffles, salads, bowls and poké bowls, organic eggs, and ‘pa amb olis’, made from a choice of three types of organic, sourdough bread baked in the local artisan bakery Forn Corpus.

We’ve eaten the three-course menu on a few occasions. The menu is set and doesn’t offer choices, but it does change every day and is usually published as a Story on their Instagram account.

For our last visit, we had the starter of aloo gobi, the spicy Indian potato-and-cauliflower dish, followed by a main course of chicken curry with rice. A previous lunch here consisted of a delicious pumpkin soup, then squid tentacles with onion and potato purée. Desserts are home-made and could be a slice of one of the tempting cakes on display. The cost of the menu is 16 €, which I think is good value for the quality.

If you enjoy a visit to Mallorca’s Can Kiwi, you may be interested to know that there is a sister branch in Ibiza Town.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices were correct at time of writing

Can Kiwi C/ Sant Joan Evangelista, 49 Colònia de Sant Pere +34 871 529 202 eMail Web

Instagram



Opening hours:

Current hours: open daily except Thursdays, 9 - 17 h