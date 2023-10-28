Can March, Manacor

First opened in 1925, Can March was originally a café serving people from the town. Today, two years before the business celebrates a century in the same family, Can March’s reputation as an excellent restaurant has spread across Mallorca.

Brothers Miquel and Tolo Gelabert have made this restaurant the best place to eat out in Manacor, even though its location is tucked away in a side street away from the town centre. Chef Miquel describes his cuisine as ‘new Mallorcan’: traditional dishes with a modern and international touch, based on local, seasonal produce. While he’s in the kitchen, Tolo and his wife Cati are front of house – which is efficiently run.

The restaurant is smart, with white tablecloths and gleaming glasses and cutlery. The contemporary décor includes a wall display of framed, old photographs, a handsome grandfather clock, and some traditional furniture. In the centre of the restaurant, a small retail area offers local food products and artisan goods for sale – a good opportunity to pick up a foodie gift or two.

The three-course lunch here is undoubtedly a bargain at 18 €, especially considering the price-quality ratio. For this, you have a choice of four starters, four main courses, and desserts – with vegetarian options available.

The daily changing ‘menú del día’ isn’t printed, so Cati comes to the table to tell you what the choices are.

Cati asked if we wanted bread, oil, and salt – an extra 1,90 € per person. I’ve noticed several restaurants now ask whether diners want bread, rather than automatically serving it and bumping up the bill. We had the ‘xeixa’ wheat bread, which had a good crumb and partnered well with Mallorcan olive oil and salt flakes.

This being autumn, we were seduced by the prospect of pumpkin soup. Tasty and satisfying, it had a hint of curry and was topped with pumpkin seeds, finely diced vegetables, and a crouton. True comfort food.

Our main courses were perfectly cooked cod and a chicken breast with vegetables and baked potato pieces in a foie sauce. Both were delicious and reminded us yet again how lucky we are to have this restaurant in our nearest town. A creamy ‘cheesecake’-type dessert was the perfect finish to an excellent lunch, with good service.

Because of Can March’s popularity beyond Manacor, it’s essential to book a table for lunch. And to have a look at the à la carte menu, which is also well priced for the quality.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Can March Restaurant València, 7 07500 Manacor +34 971 550 002 eMail

Opening times:

Lunch 13:00 – 15:30 h

Dinner (Friday and Saturday only) 20:00 h – 22:30 h

Closed Mondays