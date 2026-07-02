Can Salom, Petra

Mallorca’s inland village of Petra seems likely to have more visitors this year. Not only is it the birthplace of the 18th-century Franciscan friar Junipero Serra, who founded missions on the West Coast of America, but it’s also the home of two new 4-star boutique hotels that have just opened.

Guests at these hotels will be only a short walk away from my favourite restaurant in Petra, Can Salom. It’s in the Plaça de Pare Serra, at the centre of which is a statue of Petra’s most famous son.

During the day, Can Salom is a regular café, popular with cyclists during cycling season. However, at night, restaurant director Joan Riera Salom and his team transform part of this square into a romantic, outdoor dining space, with tables under the leafy canopies of the trees. Table lights, potted plants, and a mixture of standard lamps create an indoor feel outdoors. There’s also a smart cellar dining room indoors for cooler or wet evenings.

If you’d like to eat in an authentic Mallorcan village setting on a balmy summer’s night amid the buzz and chatter of contented diners, the restaurant Can Salom could be for you. It’s been in the same family since 1969 and has many repeat diners.

The menu is à la carte, with additional specials that Joan describes at the table. Starters are suitable for sharing, although, for photo purposes, we had one each: fried baby squid (12,90€ or 7,50€ for a half-portion) and Andalusian squid rings breaded in panko (16,90€). Starters include five varieties of ‘croquetas’, garlic prawns, and serrano ham.

I chose a perfectly grilled sea bass as my main course, accompanied by a baked half-potato (usually served with alioli, which I declined) and vegetables (27,90€). My husband chose one of the day’s specials, fresh sole meuniere (43,70€). He enjoyed it a lot but wished he’d checked its price before ordering.

Having had bread, olives, and dips (3,40€ pp), we could manage only one dessert between us. The artisan ice creams served here are super-creamy and flavourful (6,90€ for two scoops). The pistachio was probably the best I’ve had.

I had a glass of rosado cava (5,90€) and my husband had Mallorcan rosado wine at 6,50€ a glass.

Joan studied music at the Conservatori Superior del Liceu de Barcelona. His tenor voice has pleased audiences at concerts in Mallorca and, occasionally, he’ll sing something at Can Salom. On a quiet, early spring evening, he once surprised my father with a rendition of a Beatles’ song at the piano in the cellar dining room. Not only does he have a fine voice, but he also has a warm and welcoming personality that makes the Can Salom dining experience even more of a good reason to visit Petra.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Can Salom Petra

Prices correct at time of writing.

Can Salom Plaça Fray Junipero Serra, 4 07520 Petra +34 971 56 10 46 eMail >>

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Opening times:

Tuesday to Sunday – 18 - 22:30 h