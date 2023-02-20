CELEBRATE BALEARICS DAY IN MALLORCA

FEB 20th, 2023

Mallorca always seems to have something to celebrate and next it’s Día de las Illes Balears – Balearics Day. This commemorates the Statute of Autonomy that gave Mallorca and her sister islands their own parliament in 1983. The 40th Balearics Day is on Wednesday, March 1st, and it’s a public holiday too.

Balearics Day is traditionally marked with a programme of activities – most of them in Palma. Some of these start over the weekend of 25th and 26th of February.

One of these extended events is the gastronomic fair taking place in the Parc de la Mar, celebrating products with a Denomination of Origin. This sixth edition of the fair features wines from the DO Binissalem, carobs, and extra virgin olive oil, and others. Each product has its own presentation time over the period from Saturday to Wednesday.

Palma’s artisan market takes place in Antoni Maura, Passeig de Sagrera and Plaça de la Drassana. So, plenty of browsing and buying opportunities from local craftspeople.

Family events in Palma on March 1st include magic on the streets, a martial arts demonstration, and chance to find out about honey and beekeeping and how to make an insect hotel.

The programme for this year’s Balearics Day also includes art, theatre, and an open doors event, so there’s plenty going on over the weekend and on March 1st itself.